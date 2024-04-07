Nadroga stuns Ba in thriller

Nadroga football team after their win against Ba [Source: Nadroga Football Association/Facebook]

Nadroga has stunned Ba 1-0 in the Digicel Fiji Premier League round five at Lawaqa Park this afternoon.

Tomasi Tuicakau scored the lone goal in the 31st minute of play.

Ba tried their best to come back in to the game but was denied by the strong Nadroga defenders.

Meanwhile in other DFPL games, Lautoka are leading neighbors, Nadi 2-1, Labasa is one goal up against Tailevu Naitasiri while Navua and Rewa are currently locked in nil-all.