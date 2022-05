Nadroga sends Nasinu packing

The goal scorer's, Zoheb Rahim [left] with Tomasi Tuicakau

Cambridge Farms Nadroga will need to win tomorrow and hope RC Manubhai Ba losses to book its place in the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-finals.

Nadroga defeated Nasinu 2-0 and moves up to third in Group B with five points and a game to spare.

19-year-old Zoheb Rahim gave the home crowd an early celebration, scoring just five minutes into the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain Tomasi Tuicakau backed that goal up with the team’s second in the 28th minute.

Nadroga had a lot of chances in the second spell to extend the scoreline but they couldn’t nail their finishing.

The host battles Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva tomorrow at 6pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A LAUTOKA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 LABASA 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6 NADI 3 1 1 1 7 6 +1 4 REWA 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1 2 NAVUA 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1 POOL B SUVA 3 3 0 0 5 0 +5 9 NADROGA 3 1 2 0 4 2 +2 5 BA 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4 NASINU 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0