Nadroga out for revenge as Lautoka come calling in round two clash

Nadroga FC will be out to settle the score when they host Lautoka FC in a highly anticipated Round 2 encounter of the Extra Premier League this Sunday at Lawaqa Park.

Lautoka claimed bragging rights in their season opener with a 2-0 victory at Churchill Park, but the script has changed since then.

Under the guidance of new head coach Varun Karan, the Stallions have transformed into a confident and competitive unit.

Nadroga’s resurgence was highlighted during the recent BiC Fiji FACT, where they stunned Labasa FC in the group stage, handing the Babasiga Lions their first defeat of the season.

That giant-killing performance has given the Stallions a much-needed boost as they look to continue their climb up the league table.

Currently sitting in fourth place, Nadroga are eyeing a spot in the top three and know that a win in front of their home fans could go a long way in achieving that goal.

Lautoka, meanwhile, is in seventh and eager to replicate their early-season success to gain momentum and move up the standings.

With pride and valuable points at stake, Lawaqa Park is set to host one of the weekend’s most intense fixtures.

