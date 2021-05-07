Nadroga football stands by its players

Maintaining the operation of the association during this period is proving to be a challenge for Nadroga football.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has put all sports on hold and with it the generation of revenue.

This is quite detrimental for Nadroga with majority of its players dependent on football as their main source of income.

President Mohammed Ali says they are doing their best to pay the players.

“We are doing whatever we can do. We are trying to collect some money from here and there trying to support them. Not fully, but definitely we are trying to support the players.”

Ali is also calling on Nadroga supporters to assist the players in whatever way they can.

As of now, the association is keeping tabs on the players as they continue their individual training’s.