Nadroga an improved side says Sharma

Reflecting on last week’s Digicel Premier League match against Ba, Nadroga football coach Ramesh Sharma believes the Stallions have improved drastically.

He says the team has come a long way in rebuilding since being relegated in 2017.

Sharma says the result produced in the match against the Men-In-Black over the weekend is a testament to the vast improvement that the team has made.

“I think there’s a lot of improvements shown, especially as I said a top team like Ba. We have played Ba after five years and it’s not easy to face them whether it’s at home or it’s in Ba. They are well known with a lot of top players.”

Sharma says Ba exposed areas they need to address before they take on the Babasiga Lions in the North.

The Nadroga coach adds discipline is an area the players need to be mindful of when facing pressure on the field.

The Stallions take on Labasa in the opening match of round four on Saturday at 1.30pm.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

On Sunday, Nadi hosts Suva at Prince Charles Park, Rewa faces Navua at Uprising Sports Centre and Lautoka meets Ba at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

All matches will be played at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Nadi vs Suva match on Mirchi FM.