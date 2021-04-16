Home

Football

Nadroga after first win

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 20, 2021 4:32 pm
The Nadroga football team [Source: Fiji Football]

The Nadroga football side will be hungry for its first win when round seven of the Digicel Premier League resumes.

The Stallions are the only team in the DPL without a win after six rounds.

Nadroga is scheduled to face Navua next and President Mohammed Ali says the team needs to lift its performance.

Article continues after advertisement

“Again work on our finishing, we had some good opportunities which we didn’t finish so surely we have to work hard on it. Come the next game against Navua which we are treating as a very tough match, we’ll prepare really hard for that match.”

Ali says the team must get a win to give them some hope of maintaining its place in the premier division.

The league is scheduled to resume on the 8th and 9th of next month.

