Nadi morale boosted after first win

Ezy Kool Nadi Football’s 2-nil win over Viti Water Flows Lautoka in the Digicel Premier League over the weekend is a major morale booster for the side.

Heading into the match the Jetsetters were bottom of the table and desperate for a win.

Now Nadi has moved up to third place with four points while Lautoka moves down from second to fourth place with four points.

Head Coach Shalen Lal says the boy’s performance has been praised following their loss to Ba the previous week.

“First win for Nadi in the league I guess we worked hard, the boys really worked hard in the week and the result is there and proud of the boys.”

Nadi will meet Suva on Sunday in the next round of the DPL at Prince Charles Park.

You could also listen to the live commentary of the Nadi vs Suva match on Radio Mirchi FM.

In other matches on Sunday, Navua will battle Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre and Lautoka hosts Ba at Churchill Park.

All matches on Sunday will be played at 3pm.

The lone match on Saturday is between Labasa and Nadroga at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You could catch the live commentary of this game on Mirchi FM.