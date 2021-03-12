Nadi gets the job done at home

The Ezy Kool Nadi side got their first win of the Digicel Premier League beating neighbours Viti Water Flows Lautoka 2-nil today.

The Jetsetters who are currently at the bottom of the table needed the win to give the side a morale boost.

Both sides were locked nil-all after the first half at Prince Charles Park.

It wasn’t until the 60th minute the first goal was scored by Josua Tawake following a neat cross by Napolioni Qasevakatini.

The visitors who were already trailing were dealt with another blow when Afraz Ali was red-carded.

Rubbing salt into Lautoka’s wound, Sakaraia Naisua grabbed Nadi’s second goal in the 90th minute after a beautiful deep cross from Rusiate Matarerega.