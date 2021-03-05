Nadi gears up for tough clash against Ba

The Jetsetters will take on Ba on Saturday and they know getting maximum points will be a challenge.

Nadi Interim Coach Shalen Lal says after the 2-all draw with Nadroga on Sunday, the team is in a better position to map out a plan against the Men-in-Black.

“I think this has really opened the eyes for the players. Actually, everybody wanted to come and play for a win but then after this draw, I think the boys will do more hard work come the game against Ba.”

Lal says they have identified finishing and defense as the key areas they need to improve on.

Nadi and Ba will battle it out in the Digicel Premier League this Saturday at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

Other matches will see Rewa take on Lautoka at Churchill Park, Labasa meet Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre and Nadroga will face Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The three DPL matches will all be played at 3pm Sunday.