Nadi expecting physical Lautoka outfit

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Esy Kool/ Star Pools/ Ranvis Nadi is expecting a tough encounter with Bargain Box Lautoka in their Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants (BOG) match tonight.

Nadi comes into the match with fresh legs given that their match against Security Systems Management Inc. / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri was postponed last night.

Lautoka on the other hand, will be out for a win, especially after settling for a 1-all draw against Navua in their first match yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi team manager Asif Ali says they’re ready for what’s to come.

“We have done well with our preparation. We are ready and the team is in good shape at the moment.”

Nadi’s match against Tailevu Naitasiri has been moved to September 15th.

At the moment, Tailevu Naitasiri is facing Southern Forest Navua.

Labasa battles Extra Supermarket Rewa at 3 pm, Concrete Dynamic Limited / Rams Cleaning Services Suva meets Rooster Chicken Ba at 5 pm and Nadi takes on Bargain Box Lautoka at 7 pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the BOG on Mirchi FM.