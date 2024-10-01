Nabose out of qualifiers

Mosese Nabose

Tailevu Naitasiri’s Mosese Nabose is the only withdrawal from the Digicel Fiji senior men’s football team preparing for the Oceania 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He has withdrawn due to personal commitments.

National team manager Kartik Reddy says the squad is gelling well in camp in Ba, as they prepare for the match against the Solomon Islands on October 10 in Suva.

Domestic league top scorer, Merrill Nand and Australian-based goalkeeper, Jerome Narayan have also joined after helping Syndey Suva win the Sanatan World Cup in Australia over the weekend.

Reddy says they have 25 players for the match, and this will be narrowed to 23 before the match in the capital.

Fiji plays the Solomons at 7pm.

Before that at 4pm, New Caledonia takes on Papua New Guinea.