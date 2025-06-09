Nabenu hails growing unity at Bula FC

[File Photo]

Bula FC player Semi Nabenu says the growing chemistry within the squad is laying a strong foundation as the club continues its preparations, with players quickly settling into camp ahead of their OFC Pro League inaugural season.

Nabenu believes the mix of local talent and international players has blended well, helped by familiar faces he has previously played alongside at Under-23 level and during his debut for the Fiji national team, making the transition back into the environment feel seamless.

“It feels normal coming back — everyone feels like part of the team and we’re gelling really well.”

Beyond results on the pitch, the midfielder says his personal ambition is to help reconnect fans with the game, highlighting the importance of building excitement around Fiji’s professional football setup.

“We want to win games, but for me it’s also about getting supporters back around football, making it fun and giving people a reason to be there.”

As Bula FC continues to build momentum, Nabenu’s focus on unity and fan engagement reflects a wider goal of strengthening the connection between the team and the local football community.

Bula FC will meet Vanuatu in their first match next Saturday at Auckland next Saturday.

