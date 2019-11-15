Must win match for Labasa football

Aiming for their first win in the Vodafone Fiji FACT, the Active Construction Navua football side is putting up a strong fight currently holding defending champions Esy Kool Nadi to a 1-all draw.

It’s a must win game for the Galaxy Hotels and Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa side as they take on Online I.T Solutions Ba in their final Vodafone Fiji FACT pool match today.

While Ba will only need a draw to qualify for the semi-final, the hosts will need to come away with the three points.

After the solid 3-nil winning performance against Nasinu yesterday, head coach Ronil Lal says there is still a lot of improvements needed.

He says the muddy ground condition in Subrail Park limited their chances against the giant-killers but they have a plan to counter the Men in Black.

“In this condition it’s just putting the ball up front and having numbers up front, it’s a gamble too but let’s see what happens.”

Labasa takes on Ba at 6pm.

In other matches, Foodcity/ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa meets Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu at 2pm while Vinz Workz Suva faces Blues Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka at 4pm

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadi/Navua, Suva/Lautoka and Labasa/Ba matchs on Mirchi FM.