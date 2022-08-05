More than just sports for FANCA

FANCA football tournament will be hosted at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The Fiji Australia New Zealand Canada Muslim sports tournament will celebrate its silver jubilee from the 17th to the 21st of this month in Nadi.

Muslim sports teams from these countries will battle again after a lapse of four years.

FANCA President Mohammed Yusuf says the competition is a much anticipated event with the aim of bringing together the Muslim community in Fiji and abroad and also enrich the younger generation of their religion and traditions.

FANCA President Mohammed Yusuf

Yusuf says there will be a hype of activities expected in the five-day event with football, Volleyball, Prayer events and Banquets organized for the festival.

He adds the event also contributes to the country with community outreach programs organized.

“The bring so much resources so much stuff, that they give away, New Zealand for example, this year they’re not bringing anything but they will send teams out to their area of responsibilities – Rakiraki, Ba and Tavua – they’ll go to each and every school, not only Muslim schools every schools where they’ll see the need of the kids and then they’ll go and pack up a container full and ship it over to Fiji”

Meanwhile, Tebara Halal Meats Limited donated a sum of $10,000 to FANCA in its build up to the event.

