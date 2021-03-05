More depth needed on the bench says Swamy

Ba football coach Kamal Swamy believes the team lacks the depth on the bench.

This is an aspect he saw during the nil-all draw against Labasa in round one of the Digicel Premier League.

Swamy says they need to have a wider base of players that will be able to score goals and defend well when they come in for substitute in any match.

“I think we still need to have a stronger bench so that when we change, we need to have good players there. We are working on it and there are a few players that are injured and I think they will recover by the next game.”

Apart from this, Swamy adds the team will need to improve on areas such as the transition to attack as they head into the second round.

But the former Nadi mentor is impressed with the defensive play of the team, something they worked on during the off-season.

Ba takes on Nadi in round two on Saturday at 3 pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

In other matches, Nadroga hosts Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Lautoka battles Rewa at Churchill Park and Navua faces Labasa at the Uprising Sports Centre.

The three matches will be played on Sunday at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentaries of the Ba-Nadi and Lautoka- Rewa match on Mirchi FM.