Morales high for Fiji Men's Football side

Fiji football captain Akuila Mataisuva [left] with the Solomon Islands captain [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji National Football team is all set for the FIFA International “A” Tri-Nations Friendlies tonight against the Solomon Islands.

Captain Akuila Mataisuva says he is confident in his team’s readiness, emphasizing the blend of young talents and seasoned players within the squad.

He says the team’s preparations have been robust and the team is excited and looks forward to meeting their Pacific neighbors on the field tonight.

Mataisuva stressed the importance of the clash, particularly as both teams are gearing up for the FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers next month.

He adds that The Digicel Fiji Bula Boys’ morale is high and each player is eager to deliver an impressive performance.

The two teams will clash at 7 pm tonight at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.