Football

Mid-week options for DPL matches

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 30, 2021 12:52 pm

Some Digicel Premier League matches will be played in mid-week when sports return.

The Fiji Football Association has set a tentative date of October 23rd and 24th for the national league to resume.

Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says, the eight premier clubs, management and competition teams have agreed on the suggested timeline and the changes that will be introduced.

“That’s our tentative date to start. There will be some mid-week matches in the Western and Southern derbies respectively so that we speed things up and finish by the first week of December.”

FBC Sports understands, there could only be one major tournament played this year and Yusuf says, this will depend on how quick the DPL matches can roll out.

Yusuf adds this weekend, they will visit the teams in the West to go over the return-to-play protocols.

New Technical Director, Timo Jankowski is expected to guide coaches on the strength and conditioning of players due to the long layoff.

