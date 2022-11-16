Messi rates Brazil, France and England highly

Messi

World football star Lionel Messi has picked his favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar.

Speaking to FIFA, Messi says in all tournaments there will be the favorites and those that will cause some surprises.

He says when it comes to picking the top candidates, this year Brazil, France and England have an edge over the others.

But, Messi is not taking things away from any other team saying that a World Cup is always complicated and anything can happen.

Messi will be playing in his fifth World Cup for Argentina and their opening match is against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday at 10pm.

You can watch all the action on FBC Sports.

[Source: FIFA]