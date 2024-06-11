Mentally fitness vital for national football side

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The national football coach has emphasized the importance of maintaining mental fitness before big tournaments.

This comes as most local players participated in the Digicel Fiji FACT, which concluded over the weekend.

Rob Sherman says that the management already has a plan in place for these situations to ensure that players are mentally fit to perform the tasks required of them.

“Being mentally prepared for tournaments is very important, we make sure that all players are mentally healthy and are good to feature for the team.”

Sherman also notes that most players feel overwhelmed and nervous at times.

However, they will do everything they can to alleviate any nervousness and remove anything that might trigger the players and affect their performances.

Meanwhile, the team will meet PNG this Sunday at 4 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva in its opening pool match of the OFC Nations Cup.