Mbappe recovering after nose break: Deschamps

[Source: Reuters]

France striker Kylian Mbappe is making progress in his recovery from a broken nose but will not definitely play in Tuesday’s Euro 2024 game against Poland, coach Didier Deschamps.

Mbappe broke his nose during France’s opening 1-0 win over Austria and sat out the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands. France have not scored a goal of their own in the tournament, the win over Austria being secured by an own goal.

Mbappe raised hopes of a return against already-eliminated Poland in the final group game when he put on a protective mask and took part in a practice match on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters before Deschamps, France midfielder N’Golo Kante hinted that Mbappe could be back against Poland, a match France need to win to overtake Netherlands as group leaders.