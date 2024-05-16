Manchester United hold on to beat Newcastle 3-2 in home finale

[Source: Reuters]

Amad Diallo scored his first Premier League goal and assisted on another to power Manchester United to a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday at Old Trafford in a battle between teams fighting for a European berth next season.

Erik ten Hag’s team remained eighth in the table but level on 57 points with seventh-placed Newcastle. Chelsea are sixth on 60 points after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 earlier on Wednesday to take a big step toward clinching a European berth.

Kobbie Mainoo capitalised on Newcastle’s appalling defence to get the home side on the scoreboard in the 31st minute. Diallo spotted the 19-year-old unmarked near the penalty spot and Mainoo — kept onside by a half-asleep Kieran Trippier — turned and fired home.

Anthony Gordon drew Newcastle level in the 49th minute but Diallo put Ten Hag’s team back on top eight minutes later when Bruno Fernandes’ corner was headed out, and Diallo rifled in a shot which keeper Martin Dubravka had little chance of saving.

Rasmus Hojlund, who entered the game in the 82nd minute, scored two minutes later when he cut inside two defenders and slotted home from 16 yards. Newcastle’s Lewis Hall pulled one back in injury time, but the home side held on for the win.