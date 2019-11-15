Manchester City banned from European club competitions for two seasons

Manchester City have been banned from European club competition for the next two seasons after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of Uefa’s club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

The reigning Premier League champions have also been fined $FJD71m (£25m).

The decision is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Manchester City said they were “disappointed but not surprised” by the announcement and will appeal.