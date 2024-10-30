Managers back Ten Hag after sacking

[Source: BBC]

Premier League managers have backed Erik ten Hag to “come back stronger” after he was sacked by Manchester United on Monday.

The Dutchman, 54, was dismissed by the Old Trafford hierarchy following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham, which left the club 14th in the Premier League.

Portuguese club Sporting confirmed that Manchester United have approached them for head coach Ruben Amorim and are willing to pay his 10m euros (£8.3m) release clause.

Ten Hag had the sympathy of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Arne Slot, while Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said he was not shocked given the scrutiny on the job.