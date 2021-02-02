Man United thrashes Southampton, Arsenal go down to Wolves

Manchester United thrashed Southampton 9-0 in the English Premier League clash this morning at Old Trafford.

It took United 18 minutes to open the account when Aaron Wan-Bissaka found the back of the net.

After that goal, it was all United as Marcus Rashford got in the score-sheet seven minutes later to make it 2-nil.

The Red Devils continued to apply tremendous pressure resulting in Jan Bednarek scoring an own goal to give United a 3-nil lead before Edinson Cavani getting a goal for a 4-nil scoreline before the breather.

FULL-TIME Man Utd 9-0 Southampton Simply 𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗕𝗟𝗘 from Manchester United! #MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/0DXM6wdVwp — Premier League (@premierleague) February 2, 2021

Anthony Martial scored twice after the breather to make it 6-nil while Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James got a goal each to give United a perfect 9-nil win.

After this huge win Manchester United is on second place on the points standing, behind Manchester City.

They are both on 44 points but City has better goal average and has played two games less.

On the other hand, Southampton is on the 12th spot with 29 points.



In another match played this morning, Arsenal had two players sent off as they threw away a lead and lost to Wolves 1-2.

The Gunners, who had earlier hit the woodwork twice and had a goal disallowed, went ahead when Nicolas Pepe held off two Wolves challenges and curled a fine finish into the net.

But Arsenal were reduced to 10 men when defender David Luiz brought down Willian Jose, with Ruben Neves equalising with the resulting penalty in first-half injury time.

Joao Moutinho scored with a brilliant strike from 30 yards out to put the hosts ahead soon after the restart.

However, the Gunners were then reduced to nine men as goalkeeper Bernd Leno handled the ball outside of his penalty area after racing out trying to deny Adama Traore.

This was Wolves’ first league victory since a 2-1 victory at Molineux against Chelsea on 15 December, although they had also won two FA Cup ties – against Crystal Palace and National League North side Chorley – since then.

Wolves climb a place to 13th, but will drop back to 14th if Crystal Palace avoid defeat at Newcastle United in a late game on Tuesday.

Arsenal, who would have gone sixth with victory, stay 10th, eight points behind fourth-placed Leicester City in the final Champions League qualification spot.

In other matches played this morning, Sheffield United beat West Brom 2-1 while Newcastle went down to Crystal Palace 1-2.