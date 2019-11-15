Home

Man United beats Brighton to go fifth

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
July 1, 2020 6:00 am
Manchester United players' celebrate after Mason Greenwood's goal [Source: English Premier League]

Manchester United defeated Brighton 3-0 at the Amex Stadium to go fifth in the English Premier League standing, two points adrift of Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side totally dominated the contest to extend their unbeaten run to 15 games as their pursuit of a Champions League place gathered further momentum .

Teenager Mason Greenwood bamboozled Seagulls defender Lewis Dunk with quick footwork and drilled in an accurate opener for the visitors.

Article continues after advertisement

United were ruthless in the final third as midfield playmaker Bruno Fernandes, who was highly impressive once again, netted via a deflection before the Portuguese volleyed in to finish a swift counter-attack.

Brighton did pose some threat in the second half but David de Gea made a flying save to deny Aaron Connolly as Graham Potter’s side remain in 15th place, six points above the relegation zone.

[Source: BBC]

