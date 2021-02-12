Man City takes 10-point lead in EPL standing

Manchester City’s relentless pursuit of a third Premier League title in four seasons continued after a 3-1 victory over Everton today.

The Pep Guardiola’s coached side was fired up in the first with a goal Phil Phil Foden’s right-foot shot which hit Everton substitute Seamus Coleman on its way past keeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton were back on level terms five minutes later, Lucas Digne’s powerful attempt coming back off the post and hitting Richarlison before flying over the line.

However, a wonderful curling finish from 18 yards by Riyad Mahrez restored City’s lead with Bernardo Silva sealing the win for Man City in the 77th minute.

With 14 games remaining, City’s lead is into double figures after a 12th successive league win.

By beating Everton they also become the first team in English top-flight history to win their opening 10 matches in a calendar year.

[Source: BBC]