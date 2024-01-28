Luton knock out Everton, sixth-tier Maidstone stun Ipswich

[Source: Reuters]

Cauley Woodrow scored a last-gasp goal and Luton Town knocked out Everton and sixth tier Maidstone United upset Championship Ipswich Town in the FA Cup fourth round.

Woodrow, who broke his hand during the match, netted in the 96th minute when he smashed a close-range shot past keeper Joao Virginia to seal Luton’s 2-1 victory in the all-Premier League tie in front of a stunned Goodison Park crowd.

“To be fair I don’t really remember much. It just fell to me and I managed to tap it in,” Woodrow told the BBC. “It was a tough game and at the end it was like a basketball match.

“I’m really pleased with myself because I’ve been waiting a long time for a goal, and also for the travelling fans — they were unbelievable today.”

Vitaliy Mykolenko’s 39th-minute own goal had put Luton ahead before Jack Harrison cheered the Everton faithful with an equaliser in the 55th minute, hammering in a low shot that Luton keeper Tim Krul allowed to let slip through his hands.

“We believe we can go anywhere and win. We were confident coming into the game,” Luton manager Rob Edwards said. “I didn’t enjoy many cup runs as a player. We will enjoy this, it does mean a lot and it is important that we enjoy these moments.”

Joao Pedro netted a hat-trick including two goals from the penalty spot to lead Brighton & Hove Albion to a 5-2 win at Sheffield United in another all-Premier League clash.

Leicester City knocked out Championship rivals Birmingham City 3-0 thanks to goals by Jamie Vardy, Yunus Akgun and Dennis Praet. Leeds United drew 1-1 with Plymouth Argyle.

Maidstone stunned Ipswich, who are second in the Championship table, with a 2-1 victory at Portman Road, knocking out a side 98 places above them in the English football pyramid. Maidstone are the lowest ranked team left in the competition.

“It’s the magic of the FA Cup, we have to believe,” Maidstone manager George Elokobi told ITV.