Lukaku returns to Chelsea squad after apologizing

Romelu Lukaku has apologized and will return to the Chelsea squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham.

Team Manager Thomas Tuchel says is back in the squad in today’s training.

Lukaku was dropped for Sunday’s Premier League draw with Liverpool after comments he made in an interview recorded three weeks ago.

The pair had a “calm” meeting on Monday about the striker returning.

In an interview recorded in December, Chelsea’s club-record $97.5m signings said he was “not happy” with his bit-part role under Tuchel and that he would like to return to Inter Milan in the near future.

Before Sunday’s game against Liverpool, Tuchel said he had left the 28-year-old out of the squad to “protect the preparation”.