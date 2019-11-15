Home

Football

Loss shocking for Suva football coach

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 2, 2020 9:00 am
SUVA FOOTBALL COACH BABS KHAN

Suva football coach Babs Khan was shocked by the result of their Vodafone Premier League clash with Ba yesterday.

The Capital City side was beaten by the Men In Black 3-1 which was also their first defeat in VPL.

Khan says they can’t change the result but a lot of extra work will be done in the next five days before their first Punjas Battle of the Giants match.

Article continues after advertisement

‘This is our first defeat this year, it’s kind of shocking but I’ll take it we’ll go back to Suva rectify all our injuries and we got guys to assess the game to see where we went wrong and we’ll take it from there’.

The VPL competition will now go on a break as teams prepare for the BOG tournament in Lautoka which kicks off on Friday.

 

 

 

 

