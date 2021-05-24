Home

Football

Liverpool request Carabao Cup match at Arsenal is postponed

| @BBCWorld
January 5, 2022 11:59 am
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp missed Sunday's Premier League match at Chelsea after testing positive for COVID-19 [Source: BBC]

Liverpool has made a formal request to postpone Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at the club.

The Reds cancelled first-team training on Tuesday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp missed Sunday’s Premier League draw at Chelsea following a suspected positive test.

Players Alisson, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino also missed the game while three members of staff tested positive.

The Reds’ squad has been further stretched by the departure of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The request has been made to the English Football League (EFL) with the match at Emirates Stadium scheduled to take place at 19:45 GMT on Thursday.

A Liverpool statement said: “Among the considerations which led to today’s application to the EFL is the need for travelling supporters to be given as much notice as possible of any potential postponement.

“With no prospect of the current situation improving ahead of Thursday’s fixture and the potential for it to worsen, the club considers it both prudent and reasonable to ask for the fixture to be rescheduled.

“Liverpool FC will offer a further update on the application process, as well as the resumption of training, in due course.”

An EFL spokesperson said Liverpool’s request “will now be considered in accordance with the competition rules as set out at the start of the season alongside information submitted by the club”.

The EFL added: “We will look to confirm the League’s position as soon as possible once the circumstances have been fully reviewed.”

Liverpool are due to host Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round on Sunday (14:00) before the second leg against Arsenal at home on 13 January.

Chelsea host Tottenham in the other Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday (19:45 GMT).

The latest round of Premier League testing showed a first week-by-week decrease in positive Covid tests for eight weeks.

There were 94 new cases among Premier League players and staff from a total of 14,250 tests in the seven days up to and including 2 January – down from a record 103 cases over the previous seven days.

 

