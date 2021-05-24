Home

Limited time a worry for Rewa

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 19, 2021 12:22 pm
The Rewa football team during one of their training sessions

Rewa Football is concerned with the time-frame given to resume training and competitions as more needs to be done.

As the Digicel Premier League begins this weekend, they were only given less than a month to train as a team.

Coach Rodick Singh says there is no other choice but to improvise with whatever resources and time period they have.

“It’s a good thing of Fiji Football to start football again especially with Amitesh, a lot of hard work he has done so we cannot complain much about the time that has been given but we just have to mitigate this thing and then start football as soon as possible”.

Singh says they are brushing up on a few things as they haven’t trained as a team in five months.

He says basic skills has been an issue that they are working on before the match this weekend.

Rewa faces Nadi at Prince Charles Park on Sunday at 3pm.

In other matches, Suva battles Ba at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm as well while Navua hosts Nadroga on Sunday at 4.30pm at the Uprising Resort Ground.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Ba match on Mirchi FM.

