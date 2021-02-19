Leeds end run of back to back defeats

Patrick Bamford scored his 13th goal of the season to help Leeds end a run of back-to-back defeats in this morning’s English Premier League match against Southampton.

The striker struck early in the second half, timing his run to perfection to beat offside and latch on to Tyler Roberts’ through-ball before firing a low shot into the far corner.

A neat Stuart Dallas finish from the edge of the box and Raphinha’s superb free-kick sealed the points.

The Saints goalkeeper also saved brilliantly with his foot to stop Llorente scoring his first Leeds goal from close range.

The win takes Leeds up to 10th in the table with 35 points from their 25 games. Southampton are five points worse off and eight clear of Fulham, whose form has been picking up as the Saints’ has been crumbling.