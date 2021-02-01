Lautoka to face Lami in Gujarati IDC final

Lautoka is through to the final of the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Inter District Championship after beating Suva 2-1 in the semi-finals today.

Lautoka was a better side of the two dominating the first half with a 1-nil lead.

A late comeback from Suva in the second half was not enough as the Blues walked away with a 2-1 win.

In another semi-final, tournament favorites Navua was beaten 7-6 by Lami in penalty-kicks after both teams were locked at 2-all at the final whistle.