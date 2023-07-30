Lautoka salvages late draw

Lautoka, the table-toppers, managed to salvage a 1-all draw against hosts Tavua, who currently holds the bottom position in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this afternoon at Garvey Park.

The Blues had to fight back from a goal down to secure this crucial point.

The team’s veteran player, Zibraz Sahib, became the hero by scoring the equalizer in the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

Tavua had initially taken the lead courtesy of Balbir Singh’s goal.

However, Lautoka’s determination and resilience prevented them from suffering a defeat.

With this draw, Lautoka’s total points in the league now stand at 30 after playing 14 games.

On the other hand, Tavua, who is battling relegation, has accumulated only six points from their 14 matches, placing them at the bottom of the league table.