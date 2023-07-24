Lautoka FC maintains lead

[Source: CityStar Newspaper Lautoka/ Facebook]

Tabletoppers Lautoka FC maintained their lead in round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League with a 1-1 draw against Ba at Churchill Park.

The Sugar City side are looking to maintain throughout the competition.

In another match, the Delta Tigers, who are currently in second place, initially took the lead in their match against Navua, but the Snake Town team fought back strongly to secure a draw by the end of the second half.

In another closely contested match in a bid to move from their current standings, Nadroga defeated Tavua 1-0.

Meanwhile, Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri each scored two goals, with Alex Saniel, and France Catarogo contributing to the tally.