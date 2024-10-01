Lautoka faces key left-side gaps

Lautoka’s left side has been weakened ahead of their crucial 2024 FMF IDC match against Extra Supermarket Labasa, as three key players from that flank are unavailable.

Midfielder Muni Shivam Naidu sustained injuries during the 2024 Sanatan tournament, forcing him out after the team was named.

Left-back defender Sakaraia Naisua received a red card in their match against Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua, and left-winger Aprosa Yada was admitted to the hospital at halftime in the same game.

Lautoka Football president Shalendra Prasad expressed concern over the situation, noting that they lack suitable replacements for these players.

“We do not have the right replacements for these players, but the team will need to step up to fill the gaps,” Prasad said.

Flick Hygiene Lautoka will face Extra Supermarket Labasa today at 8pm at Churchill Park, Lautoka, and the team will be looking for a strong performance despite their challenges.