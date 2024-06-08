Lautoka defeats Labasa to secure spot in Fiji FACT Final

The Lautoka FC has secured their spot in the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT final after defeating Labasa FC 1-0 in the first semi-final at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Sitiveni Cavuilagi’s 74th minute goal was enough for the defending champions to secure a spot in the final.

The Babasiga Lions had their fans behind them but they could not find the back of the net after numerous attempts.

Article continues after advertisement

Lautoka will face the winner of the Ba-Navua match at 1pm tomorrow in the final.