Lautoka after four Ba players

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 9, 2020 8:37 am
[Source: Fiji Football]

The Lautoka football side is after the services of four Ba reps.

Lautoka has applied for the release of Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Kalavati Sivoi , Jone Sorolo and Malakai Rakula in the mid-season transfer window.

The Blues are also interested in Suva’s Epeli Leiroti and Navua’s Netani Doli.

Lautoka will host Ba at Churchill Park next Wednesday in their Vodafone Premier League clash at 7pm.

Meanwhile, the VPL resumes on Saturday with Ba playing Navua at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 3pm.

The Ba and Navua clash will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

