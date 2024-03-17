Lami wins Fiji Gujarati Futsal Championship

[Photo: Supplied]

The Lami Gujarati Sports Club emerged victorious in the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association 2024 Futsal Championship, held at the FMF Gymnasium today.

The Lami One Gujarati football team displayed dominance by defeating Nadi 3-0 in the final, securing the championship title.

With experienced players such as goalkeeper Aman Patel, captain Pradeep Bhai, striker Sailesh Pala, Umang Maisuria, Aslam Rahim, Avilash Krishna, and Priyank Kumar, the team left a lasting impression on the tournament.

Pala’s double in the final and Pradeep’s goal ensured Lami’s victory.

Pala went on to win the Golden Boot award after scoring five goals in the tournament.

In the semi-finals, Lami One triumphed over Lami Two in a penalty shoot-out, while Nadi prevailed over Rewa in the other semi-final.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming Fiji Gujarati 11-aside tournament, scheduled to be held in Nadi from the 11th to the 13th May.

Lami is gearing up for a formidable performance in this year’s 11-aside event, aiming to secure their first-ever championship in the category.