Lami relegated from Fiji Football

The Lami football club has been relegated as an associated member of the Fiji Football Association.

This would mean Lami will not able to participate in any tournaments organized by Fiji FA.

Fiji FA has a plan to assist the club back on its feet with the help from various stakeholders.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the club will have to comply with the statute and regulations of Fiji FA before January.

“We will be getting the business people there to get an interim official set-up. Then they will have to go and organize their six clubs. Register each player per club, at least 16 players per club. They will have to run a competition. They will have to be financially sustainable. They will need to have $5000 in the bank. Regular meetings and quarterly reports then in January we will reconsider.”

Fiji FA will then review the status of the Lami football Club before any final decision can be made.