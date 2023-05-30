Labasa women out to create history

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Labasa FC Women’s team is filled with an atmosphere of excitement as they prepare for their first appearance in the OFC championship in Papua New Guinea.

Just like any other team, they are out there to put on their best performance and are confident this tournament will have them at the top.

Coach Arthur Simmons is confident his team has what it takes to return home with the win.

“The girls are very excited, their morale is very high but I’m telling them look, let’s go in as the dark horse of the tournament. Be confident but don’t be over-confident.”

Simmons adds they are history makers being the first women’s team from Fiji to play at the competition.

Their first match is against Kiwi FC on Thursday at 1.45pm Fiji Time.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD channel.