The Labasa Santan side will now face Rewa at the 62nd Sanatan convention final.

This is after they beat the strong underdog Nadroga side, Uluisila Sanatan, in the semi-final.

They won by penalty (4-2), after both teams tied for a nil-all score at full time.

The open grade final is expected to be held at the Labasa Sangam School ground at 3pm.