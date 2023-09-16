Labasa through to the BOG final

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The encounter between Extra Supermarket Labasa and Bargain Box Lautoka was a thrilling Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giant.

In the 30th minute, Lautoka opened the account with a goal from Sakaraia Naisua, which was equalized by Netani Suluka just nine minutes later. Labasa scored an own goal in the second half, allowing the westerners to take the lead at 2-1.

However, Christopher Wasasala managed to level the scores to 2-all at full time.

Article continues after advertisement

The game went into extra time, but neither team was able to further their lead during this period.

Consequently, the game had to go for penalty kicks, where Labasa emerged victorious, defeating the westerners 7-6.

Meanwhile, Southern Forest Navua is currently facing Concrete Dynamic Limited/Cleaning Services Suva at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.