Labasa secures maximum points at home

Labasa has beaten Suva 2-1 in the Digicel Premier League at Subrail Park in Labasa today.
The Babasiga Lions took out an early 2-nil lead in the first half.
The visitors pulled one back in the second spell, to trail 1-2.
Despite efforts from the capital side to tie the scores, their efforts proved futile as the hosts walked away with the win.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|17
|9
|5
|3
|38
|24
|+14
|32
|REWA
|14
|8
|6
|0
|22
|10
|+12
|30
|SUVA
|16
|8
|5
|3
|28
|19
|+9
|29
|NADI
|17
|8
|5
|4
|25
|20
|+5
|29
|BA
|17
|8
|2
|7
|33
|28
|+5
|26
|LABASA
|17
|6
|4
|7
|23
|23
|0
|22
|NADROGA
|16
|6
|2
|8
|18
|28
|-10
|20
|NAVUA
|16
|4
|5
|7
|19
|26
|-7
|17
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|17
|2
|5
|10
|16
|26
|-10
|11
|NASINU
|17
|2
|3
|12
|13
|31
|-18
|9
