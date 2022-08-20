Labasa secures maximum points at home

Labasa has beaten Suva 2-1 in the Digicel Premier League at Subrail Park in Labasa today.

The Babasiga Lions took out an early 2-nil lead in the first half.

The visitors pulled one back in the second spell, to trail 1-2.

Despite efforts from the capital side to tie the scores, their efforts proved futile as the hosts walked away with the win.