Labasa ready for CVC battle

The Babasiga Lions are aware of the advantage and added pressure when they take on Rewa this Saturday.

The two teams will clash in the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Labasa Captain Simione Tamanisau says the home crowd brings out the best energy but it also comes with high expectations.

“Playing in front of the home crowd will put pressure on the team to perform at their level best, but like always we’ll come out with whatever we have and give Rewa a battle.”

Labasa has been training hard for the match, with assistant coach Alvin Chand filling in for head coach Ravneel Pratap.

Rewa, focusing on defense, is also ready.

Led by Skipper Setareki Hughes, they aim for a win before hosting the second leg in Nausori on February 9th.

Catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.