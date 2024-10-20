Labasa not to be taken lightly: Ali

Yesterday's game between Navua and Rewa

Navua head coach Saiyad Ali is approaching the 2024 FMF IDC final with caution, acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by Labasa.

Ali says that Labasa is a good and fast team.

“They’ve proven themselves by beating teams like Lautoka in the group stages. They’re highly motivated, and we know they will give their all in the final.”



Despite Labasa’s strengths, Ali remains focused on his own team’s preparation.

“We hope to do our best today. You never know what will happen on the day. We’ve seen big teams go down to smaller teams”.

Ali emphasizes the importance of strategy and plans to capitalize on Labasa’s weaknesses.

“We will strategize and identify their weaknesses, and try to take advantage of those”.

Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua will go against Extra Supermarket Labasa today at 3pm.