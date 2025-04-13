Labasa maintains top spot, Suva set to face Nasinu

Labasa FC maintains their stop on top of the Extra Supermarket Premier League points table after a convincing 2-1 win over football giant’s Ba yesterday.

Both sides managed to score a goal each in the first half-half, but it was Labasa who came out victorious, with Ilisoni Lolaivalu scoring the winner on their home turf at Subrail Park.

Meanwhile, Suva FC will be taking on Nasinu at 3pm today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

