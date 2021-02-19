Labasa holds Suva in CvC thriller

The Labasa football team had to come from behind to hold Suva 1-all in the first leg thriller of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series at the ANZ Stadium.

Unique Rubber Stamp Suva FC took an early lead when Remueru Tekiate scored in the third minute.

The entertaining football kept the fans onto the edge of their seats as both teams displayed brilliant one-two touches.

Article continues after advertisement

The Capital City side led 1-nil into the breather.

Powerwise Electrical (NZ) / Standard Hire Labasa FC came out firing after the breather and kept the Whites young goalkeeper Atunaisa Naucukidi busy.

The Babasiga Lions introduced experienced Taniela Waqa into the field in the second half.

Naucukidi made some brilliant saves and did not allow the Babasiga Lions to find the back of the net until the 75th minute when veteran Taniela Waqa was brought down inside the penalty box.

Marlon Tahioa made no mistake from the penalty spot and equalized scoring in his debut for the Reds keeping their CvC title defense back on track..

Both teams tried hard to score the winner but their defense stood tall until the final whistle as the scores remained 1-all.

The second leg will be played on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the commentary on Mirchi FM.