Labasa heads into CvC clash with a positive mindset

The Labasa Football side will be coming in with a positive mindset in Friday’s Pillays Garments Champion vs Champion series against Suva.

Despite a few hiccups at the beginning of the year, Labasa Football Vice President Praveen Karan says this has not hindered the team’s preparation.

Labasa has won the CvC four times, and Karan adds they are hoping to make it their fifth win this weekend.

“We will put up the hard yards which we are doing at the moment and we are preparing well. Even though there were hiccups because of the weather which was not in our favour, but Labasa is preparing well. This I want to assure our fans last year our fans have seen that Labasa has produced a better team.”

The Babasiga Lions will meet the Whites in the CvC series on Friday at 7pm while the second match will be played on Sunday at 3pm.

Both matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.