Labasa focuses on recovery

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap prioritizes recovery for his team as they gear up to face the star-studded NZFFI Manukau All-Stars in their final Group B match at the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup 2024.

“We need to rest and recover before tomorrow’s game. Auckland All-Stars are in good form and under pressure to secure a win, so how we approach this match will determine the outcome.”

Pratap acknowledged the importance of their 1-0 win over Rewa in their second group match, calling it a crucial step in their campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

“That win against Rewa was vital to secure three points. Now it’s about regrouping and staying focused for the next big challenge.”

Labasa will face NZFFI Auckland All-Stars in their last group match at 5.30 pm today.

In other matches from day 2 last night, USA All-Stars beat NZFFI All-Stars 1-0, AUFFI All-Stars lost to Manukau All-Stars 2-3 and hosts Lautoka fell to Navua 0-1.

Commentaries of selected matches will be aired on Mirchi FM.